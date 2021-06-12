Dunlap Freshman Alex Jensen Heads to Olympic Developmental Camp

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Alex Jensen is a freshman goalkeeper for Dunlap and looks completely comfortable playing in high-pressure soccer games.

But there’s another sport where she feels even more comfortable.

“I started playing hockey when I was four,” said Jensen. “I went to one of my dad’s hockey games and saw he was playing. That’s what I wanted to do.”

She’s played on boys teams in Peoria and a girls team Bloomington while growing up. She’s currently a member of the plays on Team Illinois, a girls team that plays out of suburban Woodridge.

“I would love to play college hockey. That’s my goal,” she said. “It’s always been my goal to play in the Olympics too. I hope I can do that.”

Jensen takes a step closer to her Olympic hockey goal next week. She’s been invited to a USA Hockey Olympic Developmental camp in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

She’ll play and practice in front of Olympic and college coaches. It also means she’ll have to leave her Dunlap soccer team after it plays in the sectional championship against Notre Dame.

“This opportunity for the Olympic trials came and she told me she had this opportunity to try out,” said Dunlap soccer coach Peter Cenek. “I said ‘Yes, go for it!’

Jensen, who is a defenseman in hockey, admits she’s both nervous and happy about the opportunity.

“It’s really exciting but nerve-racking at the same time. So many eyes on you,” Jensen said.

Her eyes are on a soccer ball now but next week, they’re back on pucks. With a chance to impress some Olympic eyes.