Dunlap Resident Scores Hole-in-Ones in Three Straight Rounds

EDELSTEIN, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a crazy last month for Terry McKillip, and a memorable one.

The longtime Arrowhead Country Club member scored hole-in-ones in three straight rounds last week. The 70-year-old had aces on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday on par-3 holes.

“My playing partners were very excited because you get a lot of points for the hole-in-one,” McKillip said. “They thought our team would win and they knew I’d be buying beer after the (first one), but on the second and third, it was disbelief.”

McKillip had aces on Arrowheads fourth hole Thursday and Sunday, and the eighth hole Saturday. He has three aces to talk about but only two golf balls to commemorate the achievement.

“I retired the first ball,” McKillip said. “But I played with the second ball on the third day. And I hit it in the water, so it’s gone.”

The odds of getting a hole-in-one are slim. Two aces, slimmer. But three in a four-day stretch?

“It’s all congratulations to Terry. We were very happy for him,” said playing partner Kevin Paulsen who played with McKillip on Saturday and Sunday. “It’s something to see one hole in one. But for me to see two in a week is great. Even if it is your opponent.”

McKillip said he hit one previous hole-in-one in Arkansas years ago but never at the club where he’s been playing for about 30 years. Ironically, he had been sidelined for a couple of weeks before his memorable stretch of golf.

“I had my gall bladder removed three weeks ago. For two weeks I couldn’t play golf,” McKillip said. “Then that’s when I started having the hole-in-ones. I would recommend that if you still have your gall bladder, have it taken out.”

It might lead to an unforgettable week of golf.

