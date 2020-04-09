Dunlap Seniors Sign College Sports Letters Before Cheering Neighbors

Closings
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Typically high school athletes sign their college sports commitment letters at a school ceremony attended by friends and family.

A pair of Dunlap High School seniors weren’t going to let the coronavirus-led school shut down stop them from a day of celebration. They signed their letters in a ceremony on a driveway, in front of neighbors and friends.

Makenna Middleton, who’s family hosting the ceremony, signed to play volleyball at Maine Maritime Academy. And six feet away at the end of a table, her classmate Sophie Roberts signed to play soccer at Monmouth College (Ill.).

Friends drove by and honked horns while neighbors watched from the sidewalk.

