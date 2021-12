PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- The YANI Collective, Product of the Project, Black Chamber of Commerce, and Peoria City Councilman Andre Allen will host "Toys N Da Neighborhood Toy Giveaway" on December 18.

There will be two locations for the event, at both the Tri-County Urban League (317 N. MacArthur Dr.) and the East Bluff Community Center (512 E. Kansas St, 61603.)