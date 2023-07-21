DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tessa Sutton’s legacy will live on at Dunlap High School.

At least that’s Peter Cenek’s goal. The Dunlap girls soccer coach presented Sutton’s jersey to her parents in a ceremony on Friday night.

“It’s just amazing that the program and Peter would do that to keep Tessa’s legacy alive,” said Tessa’s mother Michelle. “Soccer and this program meant everything to her.”

Tessa Sutton was diagnosed with cancer in June 2021 and died in March of this year. The Dunlap High School junior was 17.

It’s Cenek’s intention to retire Sutton’s No. 5. He raised a flag with the number five on it and it will fly just outside the school’s soccer complex at Dunlap Valley Middle School.

“The point that the number 5 won’t be worn again. It’s a great honor,” said Tessa’s father Rich. “All the players who wore 5 in the past, hopefully they will feel a bit of pride. It’s just really enjoyable.”

This weekend the first Team Tessa 3-on-3 soccer tournament to benefit cancer research will be played at the Peoria FC United Soccer Complex in Mossville.