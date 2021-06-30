Dunlap Soccer Rallies Around Player Diagnosed with Cancer

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Dunlap girls soccer team had a big win Wednesday, weeks after its season ended.

The team helped organize a fundraiser for 15-year-old Eagles player Tessa Sutton, who was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks ago. She was diagnosed with a high grade pleomorphic sarcoma, according to her mother Michelle Sutton.

As part of the fundraiser, Dunlap soccer coach Peter Cenek had his head shaved. As did Melissa Bare, the wife of Sutton’s club soccer coach Mike Bare who already has a shaved head.

Several of Sutton’s teammates had their hair cut so they could donate the hair to cancer patients.

Tessa Sutton/Dunlap soccer player: “It makes me feel great that they are there for me and they’re going to be there the whole team throughout this,” Tessa Sutton said. “I’m just lucky to have them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help defer medical costs for the Sutton family. As of June 30, it had already generated over $27,000.

“It’s unbelievable how much support and love we’ve had since her diagnosis,” Michelle Sutton said. “I don’t think we can adequately put it into words It’s unbelievable.”