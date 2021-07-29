Dunlap Teen Begins Olympic Quest On Ice

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dunlap’s Alex Jensen has already had her Olympic moment this year. She

She played in a USA Hockey Olympic Development Camp last month alongside some of the top girls hockey prospects in the Midwest.

“I would say it’s helped me know that there are other girls working just as hard as me so I need to push harder if I want to get there someday,” Jensen said. “The (coaches) said that if I keep pushing and doing what I want to do, I can probably get there one day”

Jensen, 15, plays with a Chicago-area girls hockey club that competed in a 33-team national tournament this summer. The Dunlap High School sophomore hopes it opens the doors for some college recruiting attention.

“Hopefully at the end of my sophomore year I can start getting talked to by college coaches, especially Division III,” said Jensen. “We’ll see where it goes.”

While her goals are to play NCAA women’s hockey and play for the US Olympic women’s team, Jensen typically practices against boys. Three days a week this summer she’s trained with Peoria Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel at a camp where most of the players are boys.

“She puts in the work,” said Trudel. “I have no doubt she’ll do really well because of that work ethic. It’s not in every kid. She has it. She’s motivated to get better.”

Jensen has played on past team where most of the players are boys.

“It pushes me to go faster and be more physical. I think it’s good,” Jensen said of practicing against boys. “You learn to be more physical with the boys.”

She has big hockey dreams. Maybe someday people will be watching her play for Team USA in the Olympics.