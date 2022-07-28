DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair local ten-year-olds are having quite the summer swim season and it could get even better.

Brynlee Pufahl and Easton Millhollin of the Dunlap Dolphins Swim Team won state championships last weekend and are now part of Team Illinois as it heads to the Central Zones Meet in Minneapolis.

Pufahl won the 10U state title in the 100 butterfly and Millhollin won 10U championships in the 50-and-100 breaststroke.

“My goal is to win and I’m really excited. I’m just happy to be there,” Millhollin said. I just like winning. I like the water and like swimming, in general.”

The Zone Meet starts Aug. 3.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of competition but I’m hoping to be able to get first, second or third,” said Pufahl. “But for the (butterfly), I really have a good chance at getting first.”