Dunlap Tennis Cherishing Fall Season

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The first week of competitve tennis at Dunlap has given it’s players a sense of familiarity. Back at school in the classroom, and back on the courts competing.

“Hearing that we were going to have a season, that was great news. That really gave me a lot hope for the season,” Dunlap senior Taylor Disharoon said. “Starting school and practice has been different for sure, but it’s great to be back.”

The Eagles picked up victories over Pekin and Washington in week one of action. The program had high hopes of making a run to state this year. But the IHSA has canceled fall sports state tournament. Dunlap coach Pat Gornik is using that as a chance to get back to the basics.

“When it comes down to it, you’re going to remember the people you played with, hopefully more than the matches you played. Good, bad, or whatever, you’re going to remember the people,” Gornik said. “So just refocusing on that and saying hey, let’s come out today and let’s work on getting better here.”

The best part of getting back on the courts? The ladies say it’s about making memories that they will always remember. And for the seniors, getting one more chance to compete as a high school athlete.

“Every single match I hope to get the most out of it, especially as a senior season. I hope that I can bond with my teammates and everything,” Dunlap senior Emily Yu said. “Honestly just keep that memory of tennis great, as great as possible.”

“You know, I’m just taking things one day at a time and I just want to make the most out of this season, because I never know when it’s going to get cut short or when it’s going to end,” Disharoon added. “So I’m just taking things one day at a time.”