PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Dunlap high school soccer announced Wednesday they will retire Tessa Sutton’s number in a ceremony on July 21 before their alumni soccer game.

Morton graduate Reagan Braker is ready to begin the next stage of her golf career at North Central College.

This week she was the lone Central Illinois competitor in the Renewal by Andersen Junior Open in Pekin.

Feel like I did okay. Feel like there was shots and a couple putts that could have been better but overall it was a good experience. Feel like live putting was good and approach shots could be worked on. Reagan Braker, Morton Graduate

The tournament was hosted by Pekin native D.A. Points, who gave a Q&A session before the tournament where he offered advice to young players.

“Be committed to yourself,” he said. “Enjoy it. To this day, when I’m on a course. It’s hard to get me to leave. Like I just love being there. I love practicing off facets. It’s been full circle. It’s been really special.”

Braker added it was “really cool to hear what his thoughts are, to hear what he had to say. Especially because he was from around here locally.”

While many golfers pick up their first club when they’re very young, Reagan was a late bloomer.

I think my dad got me started. Got me into it. And I started like 7th or 8th grade year. Reagan Braker

“Definitely special and I’m excited that I’m able to keep going cause I enjoy it so much. So it’s definitely a great opportunity to go play.”