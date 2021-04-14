Dunlap’s Calhoun Doing It All for a Team He Had to Be Talked Into Joining

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s making it look real easy right now.

Dunlap senior Gabe Calhoun is playing a starring role with the Eagles football team, catching passes on offense, defending them on defense and returning kicks. He scored three touchdowns in the first 14 minutes of Friday’s 48-0 win over Richwoods.

Not bad for a guy who hasn’t been playing football all that long.

“I started playing football my freshman year. I played one year in third grade but at that time I hatred practice. I never wanted to go,” Calhoun said. “I didn’t play until me freshman year when my friends convinced me to do it. I’m glad they did.”

The night before the first game of the season, Dunlap coach Brett Cazalet asked Calhoun to be the team punter even though he’d never kicked in his life.

“He’s really a unique athlete. He does it all for us,” said Cazalet. “We count n him heavily on defense, offense and we’re even counting on him on special (teams) as well.”

Calhoun will tell you his main sport is basketball. He was 1,000-point scorer at Dunlap and this month says he’ll likely announce where he’ll play college basketball.

However, he’s really glad he’s getting to play a final season of high school football.

“They finally allowed us to play,” Calhoun said of the Illinois High School Association. “I’m grateful for the games we’ve played when, honestly, nobody though it’d happen because we didn’t play in the fall.”

He’s cherishing every trip to the end zone this spring. His football career may be down to its final two games but he has a lot of fond memories from his days as an Eagles football player.

“This program has been tremendous. We’ve had great players,” Calhoun said. “It’s been a tremendous experience for me. I’ve played with a bunch of really good Divsion-1 players. It’s been fun.”