Early Exits: Bradley, ISU Out at Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS (WMBD>WYZZ) — It’s an early check out for both Bradley and Illinois State at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The schools were eliminated in the first two games of the tournament at Enterprise Center on Thursday night.

Bradley’s run as defending MVC Tournament champs ends with a 73-63 setback to Southern Illinois. The Braves, who were back-to-back tourney champs, were led by freshman Rienk Mast’s 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Sean East added 16 for the Braves, who were seeded eighth in the tournament. Bradley ends its season with a 12-16 record.

Tenth-seeded Illinois State’s season ended with a 65-60 loss to Northern Iowa. Dusan Mahorcic scored 15 points and guards DJ Horne and Antonio Reeves added ten apiece.

The Redbirds finish the season 7-18.