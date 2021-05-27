East Peoria Baseball Winning In Many Different Ways

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a long time since East Peoria has had a baseball team compete for a Mid-Illini Championship. The Raiders have clinched at least a share of the 2021 Mid-Illini title. But perhaps the most impressive thing about this years Raiders team is their character.

“Having our group come together and knowing how we can play and doing it every single night, it’s awesome,” East Peoria senior David Hidden said. “To have everyone have fun, that’s the biggest part is just having fun about it. That’s all it is, it’s just a game and we are having fun with it and we’re winning with it.”

“We don’t give up and we have a lot of fight in us and there’s never an inning where we know we just can’t get it done,” East Peoria senoir Noah Campbell said. “We could be down and I know our team is going to come back, there’s never a doubt in my mind.”

A lot of the Raiders success comes from applying pressure to their opponents. Whether its laying down bunts, hit and runs or stealing bases, East Peoria is lethal on the base paths and are quickly becoming known for small ball.

“Our guys make you uncomfortable. And they make me real comfortable. But they make others uncomfortable because of their intensity, focus and effort,” East Peoria baseball coach Matt Plummer said. “I mean, they are always flying around. Baseball is a game of momentum, and these guys are becoming masters of finding momentum.”

And with regionals just around the corner, East Peoria has a few more boxes they’d like to check on their goal list; and believe they can make a deep run this postseason.

“It’s really just playing that small ball and just believing in coach and what he’s saying and going with how he wants to play the game,” Hidden added. “We just gotta keep doing with that and keep moving forward and I feel this team is going to do something special.”