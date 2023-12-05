EAST PEORIA, IL. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria says the time for excuses is over.

“We have a saying about no excuses,” said Raiders coach Adam Binger. “For the last two years we said we were too young and inexperienced but it’s not that way anymore. They are starting to believe in that.”

The last few years, the Raiders girls basketball roster was loaded with underclassmen. Now those players are upperclassmen and playing like it.

Last season, East Peoria won one game. And one game the year before that, and one game the year before that.

But this year the Raiders have already won four times before the month of December.

“We’re coming from our losing streak (my) freshmen and sophomore years. And even prior to that,” said junior Sidney Sawyer. “I think this year we are stepping up.”

The Raiders started the season with three straight wins and are now 4-6.

“We have a lot more energy. We are coming together finally because we all played up when we were younger,” said three-year starter Kylie Moeller, now a junior. “Now we are playing people our age. There’s more energy and confidence.”

East Peoria earned a trophy when it finished runner-up at the Bank of Pontiac Thanksgiving Tournament last month. It’s been years since the Raiders earned a trophy.

Now the players are out to win games in the Mid-Illini Conference. None of the East Peoria has won a conference game at the varsity level.

“We are trying to go out and make people realize East Peoria is not what it used to be,” Binger said. “We are not going to roll over. We are going to work hard. The girls want to get that conference win. It’s been awhile but I think with his group we’ll see that.”