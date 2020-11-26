East Peoria Golfer David Perkins Invited To Elite Practice Group

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria’s David Perkins is in some elite company.

The Illinois State senior is one of 16 players invited for three days of practice that will help determine the United States Walker Cup team. The players, invited by the United State Golf Association’s International Team Selection Committee, will practice Dec. 16-18 at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.

Perkins tied for 33rd in the U.S. Amateur championship in August. The Walker Cup pits amateurs from the U.S. against those from Great Britain and Ireland.

Next year’s Walker Cup will be played May 8-9 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

“These accomplished individuals represent a talented group of potential USA Team members,” said USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer. “We expect others will be considered as the selection process moves towa4rds its conclusion.”