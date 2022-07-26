EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – East Peoria’s Kevin Eades, a former cross country runner for Illinois Central College, decided he needed a new challenge in life and decided to make it big.

The 28-year-old signed up for the Inca Trail Marathon in Peru, considered the ‘Hardest in the World’ due to its tough terrain and wildly varying altitude. The race starts at 8,000 feet above sea level, but certain portions reach over 13,000.

“You go over three mountain peaks and it’s a 600-year ancient trail that they used to hike to Machu Picchu. So it’s all stone and stairs, over 70,000.” Kevin Eades

There was just one issue: Eades wasn’t in running shape anymore. He wasn’t running races or even working out beyond lifting weights. But he still wanted to go for it all and harness his running past.

“This [was] actually my first marathon and I’d done 20-mile runs so I thought a normal one would be too easy.”

Kevin signed up for the race in December 2021 and immediately began training at his old track: East Peoria Centre, using its track and stadium steps to help him prepare for the race in June.

His family and friends were less than enthusiastic about the plan. Kevin said they “thought I was crazy.” He then surprised everyone, including the race organizers, when he won the whole thing after nine hours of running.

Eades ran so fast that he passed event workers who were setting up further down the trail. They had to relay a message to a nearby village so they could direct him in the dark at 4 a.m.

He is already looking for his next challenge, which could be a marathon around the base camp at Mt. Everest. With the camp at 17,000 feet, it’s the highest elevated marathon in the world.