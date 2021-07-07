East Peoria Player-Caddie Tandem Debut at John Deere Classic Thursday

SILVIS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria will be well-represented at the John Deere Classic on Thursday.

Former East Peoria High School golf teammates are set to play in the PGA Tour event outside the Quad Cities. David Perkins will play in the event, his buddy Tyler Sheppard will caddy for him.

The longtime friends were together when Perkins, a former Illinois State All-American who’s launching his pro golf career thus summer, got a sponsor exemption to play in the tournament.

“Being there that day and seeing how excited he was,” Sheppard said. “We’ve talked about it before. I’m honored and blessed to be a part of it. Thankful that he picked me as his caddie.”

While Perkins is soaking in his first opportunity to play in a PGA Tour event, he knows Sheppard is learning from the top caddies in the game this week, too.

David Perkins/playing in PGA Tournament: “He’s learning what he needs to do and I’m learning how I can prep and get better,” Perkins said. “Learn from these guys. When it comes down to it, we’re going to have a good week. And I’m looking forward to it.”

Pekins tees of at 2:11 p.m. in his first round Thursday. Also in the John Deere Classic field is Pekin native D.A Points, who has a 7:07 a.m. tee time Thursday.