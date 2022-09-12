EAST PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – To say life in the East Peoria football program has been rough the past few years is an understatement.

The team entered 2022 without a win since 2016, a 26-game losing streak. That fell on September 2 when they traveled up to Aurora Central Catholic and won 32-26.

But then last week, they ended a 21-game losing streak in Mid-Illini Conference play when they took down Limestone at home.

Most of their points have come off senior Gabe Ziegler-Harris. He has scored 10 touchdowns over the last two wins, nearly all of East Peoria’s points.

Both him and head coach Dustin Jefferson say new life has taken over the program.

Definitely a lot more energy around. You know everybody’s excited to get those two wins. You know hasn’t happened in a while, especially a two-game winning streak. Our o-line, our o-line has been very good these last two weeks. You know they’ve been opening holes for me left and right. You know I couldn’t do it without them. Gabe Ziegler-Harris

They’re excited. And I think they’re actually finally having fun. Actually coming to practice for four days and then actually getting to play the game finally. Dustin Jefferson

The Raiders will take on Canton this Friday night to try and move to 3-1.