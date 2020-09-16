East Peoria’s Sheppard Leads Senior Amateur Championship

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tim Sheppard shot a 1-under 71 and heads to the final round of the Illinois State Senior Amateur Championship with a three-shot lead.

The East Peoria native resident is at 7-under after 36 holes of the championship being played at Mount Hawley country Club. The final round is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sheppard, who shot a 66 in Monday’s opening round, is three strokes ahead of Lincolnshire’s David Feder, who is at 4-under after shooting a 70 Tuesday. Sheppard, the 2018 senior champ, and Feder are the only two players under par for the championship.