EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Unlike many people in central Illinois, Jonah Funk has an interesting New Year’s resolution.

“I go by a rule: eat everything you see,” explained Funk. “Anything I see, I see if I can eat it.”

Funk is a growing young man, trying to put some weight on his 6-foot-9 frame. He’s doing a pretty good job of gobbling up points, rebounds and blocked shots for El Paso-Gridley.

The junior post player is growing into a college recruit as he’s filling out his body. He was 6-4 in eighth grade and has grown five inches in high school.

“When I got to that height I was a little out of my body and I had to work harder to get used to it,” said Funk.”

He’s been a big part of the Titans basketball program for three years.

“He’s come to all the camps,” said EPG head coach Nathaniel Meiss. “He’s just sprouted up, he’s up to 6-9. His athleticism has grown. He could be very special if he wants to be.”

While his college recruiting seems to be warming up this year, he’s more interested in his hot basketball team. The Titans (11-2) won their first small school boys title at the State Farm Classic on Saturday.

Funk says wants to play well the rest of the season to help his team win big games. He knows that will continue to make him appealing to college coaches.

“That’s my ultimate goal. I really don’t have personal goals,” said Funk. “I feel like that stuff kind of comes to you. I just want to win games and go to the state championship.”

And that would be a popular New Year’s resolution for his school.