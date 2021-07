PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — IVC senior Elaine Grant won the Peoria Women’s City Golf Championship Sunday at Newman Golf Course after shooting a 76 in the final round.

Grant’s total score was 149 after firing a 73 in the first round at Kellogg Golf Course Saturday.

Peoria Notre Dame product Sidney Jockisch finished second with a two-day score of 156, while Jane Seiler took third place with a score of 161.