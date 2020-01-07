Elijah Childs Injures Hand Again, Needs Surgery

PEORIA, Ill. — Just when Bradley thinks it is getting its star player back, another set back.

Junior Elijah Childs re-injured his right hand in Saturday night’s game at Northern Iowa and will have surgery on it, Bradley announced Monday. Bradley is unsure how long the preseason all-conference player will be out.

“We support Elijah and our medical team’s decision to take the necessary steps for his future,” said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle in a statement. “Having previously played three games without him this season, we already have that next man-up mentality, which is all a part of this season’s journey.”

Childs, who is averaging 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds in 12 games this season, initially hurt his hand in early December. Bradley posted a 2-1 record in games Childs missed after the first injury.

Childs returned to action in the Brave’s loss at UNI Saturday.

