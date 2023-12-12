NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s one of the top track runners in the nation, signed to compete in college at national power Oregon.

But Ali Ince’s first sports of choice was basketball.

“Basketball was the first sport, played that kindergarten through fifth grade,” Ince said. “I didn’t run (track) at all those years. Basketball was my first love. Still love it obviously.”

Ince starts at Normal Community (9-1) and has been a big part of the success of the team that past few seasons. She says the team aspect of basketball and the relationships she has with her teammates keep her coming back to the sport.

“It’s amazing how much she cares about this team and how much she cares about the team aspect of sports,” said Normal Community girls basketball coach Dave Feeney. “She represents everything sports are about.”

Ince won state track titles in the 400, 800 and 4×400 relay last spring. Then she competed for the U.S. at the Pan-American U20 games this summer.

“Running can be an individual sport at times,” the senior guard said. “Coming in for basketball, we have a team of 17. You get to be with these girls every day, practicing to get better. That’s super special. That’s truly why I like basketball.”

Ince has been to state in track and cross country and now would love to help her basketball team experience the state finals this season. The past two seasons, the Iron have been beaten at sectionals.

“We have a chip on our shoulder from the past to years, getting to the sectional championship game,” Ince said. “We kind of know we can (get back). It’s exciting knowing what the possibilities are with this team.”