Ellie Cahill Credits Football-Playing Brother with Tough Preparation for Big Season

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The smile says everything.

Ellie Cahill is having the time of her life playing basketball this season.

“It’s definitely the best one of my three (high school seasons) so far,” Cahill said. “It’s really fun. I feel like I did a good job with all the work I put in during the offseason”

The junior forward has blossomed into a big time scorer at Eureka. She has two 30-point scoring games in the last month.

With a season-ending knee injury to junior forward Ella Ausmus, Cahill has stepped up her scoring. And that has stepped up college interest in her game.

“Ever since I was young, it’s been a dream of mine to play college basketball,” said Cahill. “I’m looking towards it.”

Cahill declined to say which college teams have already expressed interest in her but she expects offers to come this summer when she plays with her travel team.

“She’s a college coaches dream. She’s going to find the right place where she’ll play that small forward role but has the ability to be shifty (on offense),” said Eureka coach Jerry Prina. “She can create her own shot and create shots for others.”

Cahill thinks she was toughened-up for a season like this by playing one-on-one against her brother Thomas. He’s two years older than her and a college football player at Washington University in St. Louis.

“He definitely didn’t take it easy on me,” Cahill said of her brother. “There were tears in the driveway but it helped me become the player I am today.”

Tears in the driveway?

“We’re a competitive family,” Cahill said with a laugh. “We take it hard on each other.”