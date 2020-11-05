Elmwood Boys Know How to Prepare Without Their Coach

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Elmwood-Brimfield boys cross country team is on its own this week.

It will compete in the 2020 XC Championships at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe but coach Gregg Meyers isn’t allowed to coach the team as the Illinois High School Association season is officially over. The IHSA is not conducting a state meet this year due to the pandemic and ended its season at sectionals.

The XC Championship is an unsanctioned race, teams cannot wear their school uniforms or be helped by their high school coaches But since the invitation-only race is bringing some of the top runners from around the state to central Illinois, most teams view it as an unofficial state championship.

“The way they were able to handle themselves this summer, I have a lot of faith they’ll be able to handle themselves going into that unofficial state meet,” said Elmwood-Brimfield cross country coach Gregg Meyers.

Getting ready for a big meet without a coach is no big deal for these Elmwood runners. Back in the spring when the IHSA track season was canceled, the runners got together. Without their coach, they met on their own and had a goal to log 700 miles between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The top seven runners accomplished that goal.

“We were all on our own,” said senior Tyler Sheridan. “We kind of had an idea going in (to the track season) that we weren’t going to have track. So we shifted gears and started getting more miles and got more people involved.”

Sheridan led all runners with 953 miles. Thomas Harmon ran 951 and Eli Stevenson 938.

Luke Hoffman (882), Victor Lampe (837), Nick Feller (748) and Brendan Williams (706) led the charge to get the Trojans ready for the cross country season.

“They wanted to get better, they were willing to put in the miles,” said senior Luke Hoffmann, who finished third at last Saturday’s sectional. “We didn’t have a coach. We stepped up as seniors and said we still have a chance for cross country season, so let’s put the work in and we’ll reap the benefits later. They were all motivated, they put in the work.”

The Elmwood boys will run in Friday’s Division I races at the XC Championships.

“With the uncertainty over everything going on it would have been really easy to pack it in but they did the opposite,” Meyers said. “They upped their game.”

The boys upped their game. And have one more race to show off what they can accomplish this year when they’ve had to be their own coach.