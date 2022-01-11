Elmwood Girls In Search of Banner Season

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gregg Meyers was pretty sure he’d have a good team this year.

But he wasn’t sure the team would win 16 of its first 19 games and capture the Lee Westerman Holiday Classic title in Princeville over Christmas.

“I think I might be surprised to be 16-3,” the Elmwood girls basketball coach admitted. “But I also knew we had the potential to be that. It’s just making sure everything meshed together.”

Elmwood is getting an infusion of new blood from players who aren’t necessarily new to the program. Like junior Melody Glenn.

“I’m glad to be back because it’s a lot of fun,” Glenn said. “I really did miss it.”

Like many high school athletes, Glenn sat out last year’s COVID-shortened basketball season. But she’s returned in a big way and is now the Trojan’s leading scorer.

Mae Herman had a limited role on the team last year as she split time between the varsity and JV rosters. But the guard has blossomed into a sophomore star in running the Elmwood offense.

Both are Glenn and Herman are hoping to lead the Trojans to their first ever regional trophy.

“We’re going to try and push ourselves, we want to get towards that goal,” Glenn said. “In the back of our minds, we want to push towards a regional win.”

Elmwood is only six wins shy of a setting a school record for victories in a season with 22.

“We’re definitely trying to push towards those goals, for sure. We have the potential,” Herman said. “That’s what we are hoping for this year. We’re going to give it all we’ve got.”

The players are determined to put numbers on a banner in their gym which reminds them they are still looking for the school’s first postseason titles (regional, sectional, super-sectional or state).

“(Assistant) Coach (Chuck) Vermillion loves to point out the banner is empty under (the regional heading),” Meyers said with a smile. “And that we should get that taken care of. They’re aware of it.”