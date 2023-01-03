ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It might look like the Elmwood girls basketball team is focused on its offense but the players will tell you differently.

“We always include defense in everything,” said senior Bre Turner. “Even if we win by 20 or 30, we say how we can be better on defense and what we can do to stop the other team.”

Only twice all year have the Trojans (14-3) surrendered as many as 50 points in a game. In each of the other 15 games, Elmwood has surrendered 38 or fewer points.

“We have a goal of not letting teams score over 35,” said senior Ainsley Faulkner. “If they don’t score over 35, it’s an accomplishment for that game.

The list of accomplishments for the season is growing for Elmwood, which won the Brimfield Thanksgiving Tournament and won a holiday tournament in Princeville after Christmas. The Trojans won their first ever regional title last season and appear ready to take the next step.

“We have banners in the gym. Ours is right next to the cross country banners. Those (cross country banners) are all filled,” said senior Liv Meyers. “We look at our banner and it says 2022, with regional, sectional and state (spaces). We want to make a column this year so we can get to where we want to be.”

Where Trojans want to be is playing in the postseason. Deep into the postseason.

They remember the joy of winning a regional last February and then heartbreak of losing the school’s first sectional game a few nights later. Elmwood wants to get back to a sectional and win.

“That’s definitely a goal,” said head coach Gregg Meyers. “Put ourselves in position to compete for regional title and hopefully be there for the sectional title at the end.”