Elmwood Volleyball Getting Plenty of Power from Hermans

ELMWOOD, Ill. — Taylor Herman hears it all the time.

People compliment the Elmwood High School volleyball player on her game. And on the skills of her sisters.

But it’s a case of mistaken identity.

“So many times (people) come up and ask if we are all related. I say, “No, there’s no relation. Even though it’s spelled exactly the same.’ They are sisters,” Taylor Herman said. “But I’m not one of them.”

There are three Herman girls in Elmwood’s starting sox. Alexia, a junior, is the setter. Annie, a sophomore, is an outside hitter.

They are sisters.

But senior Taylor Herman just happens to share the last name. Ther’s no relation.

However, they do play as if they’re connected like family.

“We’ve been playing together so long,” said Annie Herman. “We talk a lot when we aren’t playing volleyball. We have fun together.”

Elmwood is having a lot of fun this year. The Trojans take a 23-4 record into the Williamsfield regional.

“Playing together for so long, the chemistry is so good with us,” said Taylor Herman. “We mesh together so well.”

Even though the three Herman girls members of the same family, they are in the Elmwood volleyball family. And members of their actual families had a little fun last week at a home game.

They surprised the girls by wearing tee shirts that spelled out H-E-R-M-A-N and cheered them on from the stands in those shirts.

“I had no idea that was going to happen,” Alexia Herman said. “I knew my mom was up to something but I had no idea what it was. So it was a little crazy to see them.”

The players seemed to love the stunt.

“Both our families combined to do that,” Taylor Herman said. “We are really good friends, our families. That was really cool.”

And really cool that three girls with the same last name are trying to help Elmwood make a name for itself in the volleyball state playoffs.