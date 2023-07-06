ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dribbling, passing, and shooting a basketball.

That was routine for Mae Herman. But after missing last season while recovering from a knee surgery, she’ll never take it for granted again.

“I appreciate it so much more. I love the game even more,” Herman said. “I can have more fun because I was not doing it last year.”

She tore her ACL in her left knee during an AAU game last April and had surgery to repair it last May. It took her nearly a year to get back on a basketball floor.

“I get here about 30 to 45 minutes before every workout,” said her trainer David Williams. “She is here about 35 minutes before doing all the stretching, all her pregame stuff to fire up the muscles to get going.”

Herman started training with Williams after the injury and was cleared to play again this summer. She eased into summer league games with her Elmwood High School team in June and the senior is now playing again with her HOI travel team in in AAU tournaments in July.

While no one wants to go through a serious knee injury and a nearly year-long recovery, Herman says this entire ordeal has made her a better player. And, perhaps more importantly, a better person.

“This injury has been a huge positive in my life,” said Herman who starts her senior year of high school next month. “I’ve been able to find joy in so many other things. I’ve been able to learn so many new things about relationships, friendships when you can’t do the things you were one able to do.”

Herman says she’s counting on her outside shot more because she suffered her knee injury while driving to the basket. She thinks she’ll be a better and smarter player now.

So she she’s counting down the days when she can put the Elmwood uniform on again and play high school basketball.

“I got a huge break and now I’m hungry to come back,” Herman said. “Sometimes the hardest things become the best things in your life because you grow so much through them.”