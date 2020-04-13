EP Softball Slugger Staying Sharp with Homemade Tools

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Softball slugger Monique Hoosen bought a new bat right before the start of the softball season.

She’s still waiting for her first hit with it.

“I got to use it for maybe five practices and we got word we couldn’t practice anymore,” the East Peoria senior said.

The COVID-19 outbreak shut down the softball season just after the two-week practice portion was ending and games were about to begin.

So now Hoosen is putting that new bat to use in her backyard. She has a homemade batting cage made of a backstop with netting she has held together with zip ties and a tee that her father made earlier this month.

“He decided to make me a tee,” Hoosen said of her father Ken. “He watched YouTube videos and he made it for about 20 dollars.”

The Butler University softball recruit is trying to stay sharp. Her 30-minute daily hitting sessions involve her bat, her tee and a bucket of softballs.

Like everyone else, she is trying to stay in game shape without teammates and without live pitching.

“Obviously hitting off a tee is not the same thing,” Hoosen said. “I’m taking drills I’ve learned in practice, drills from Butler camps. They help me.”

Hoosen is hanging on to hopes there will be at least some sort of shortened softball season. The Illinois High School Association has stated a season could be played is school resumes around May 1.

And as senior, she hopes to get be able to roam the Eastside Centre outfield at least one more time.

“I’d have to treat every game like it’s my last because I don’t know if I’ll be able to play again on that field,” Hoosen admitted. “It would be great. I miss it a lot.”



She really wants one more game on her home field. And a chance to test out that new bat.