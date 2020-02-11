EP’s Westbay Eyes State Wrestling Run

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — After four years of hard work and dedication, East Peoria wrestler Westbay is one of the top wrestlers in the area at 145 pounds. The Raiders senior holds a 29-4 record this year and is a four year sectional qualifier with over 100 career wins.

“It was a hard come up. Freshman year I was getting beat on by (Washington’s Tyler) Delaware, I mean I took some beatings,” said Westbay. “So now is my time and I kind of get to put it on some kids. Its a lot funner than getting your face beat in as a freshman and sophomore.”

When you think about a well rounded athlete, Westbay clicks all the boxes. Tristen will graduate with 11 varsity letters in rare trifecta: Along with wrestling, he’s East Peoria’s quarterback in football and a shortstop in baseball.

“I mean they all three go together, we’re big on the weight room at East Peoria with Coach Johns, we’re always working to get better, faster, stronger,” said Westbay. “I think always being in there with all three sports has really helped a lot and benefitted me. Thats what I like about three sports, I get to see new guys and meet new people.”

For now, Westbay is focused on putting a cherry on top of his prep wrestling career. He’s hoping to make his second straight appearance at state and dreams of making the podium.

“When you go there, the arena is amazing and it just makes you hungry,” said Westbay. “You just want to come back and get a medal around your kneck and that’s what I want. That’s what it’s all about, going down to Champaign and just putting EP on the map.”