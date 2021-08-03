Ethan Kizer Looks To Build Off Big Summer

This week, Metamora junior Ethan Kizer is plying his trade as a basketball coach at the Curley Boo Johnson Camp. But that doesn’t mean he’s taking time away from improving his game this summer.

“It’s going to be a huge year, this is when the college coaches can actually come down and watch me play and talk to me more and it’s going to be really fun,” Kizer said. “I need to work on ball handling and getting stronger, so I can get down to the rim, take the contact and get above the rim.”

Ethan’s summer team, Mid-Pro Academy, won a 16U national championship in Orlando, Florida this summer. And going into his junior season, Kizer already has scholarship offers from Bradley and Illinois State, with interest growing by the day.

“I feel like I am getting better and better every day,” Kizer said. “It shows, I’m getting calls almost every other day and I think junior year is going to be a big year.”

Ethan comes from a basketball family. His older brothers Seth and Caleb both play college hoops. Ethan says he’s been getting a lot of great advice about the recruitment process from his older brothers.

“They’ve showed me the ropes. They tell me what not to do, what to do, how to deal with college coaches,” Kizer added. “And they have been watching my game, telling me tweaks here and there. There are my best friends, they are pushing me to get better and better each day.”

With multiple division one offers under his belt, Ethan Kizer is aiming for a big year with the Metamora Redbirds