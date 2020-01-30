Ethan Skender Ready for Healthy 2020 Baseball Season

PEORIA, Ill. — Ethan Skender leaves for San Diego Padres spring training on Saturday.

The warm weather isn’t the only thing that excites him.

“I’m excited to be healthy, to be strong and feel fast,” Skender said. “I’m really excited by this offseason. It’s going to be a good year.”

Skender is a former standout player at Metamora High School. He signed with the Padres two-and-a-half years ago but missed most of the past two seasons with knee injuries.

He’s spent most of his minor league career in Arizona rehabbing.

“Sitting out that long makes you have a love for the game. Watching your teammates play is tough. I have a new perspective now,” Skender said. “I play every game like it could be my last.”

After months of rehab, Skender got assigned to the Padres’ low class A team in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He played 50 games last season.

“I knew what he was going through,” said David Skender, Ethan’s father. “It was tough being in Arizona, so far away. We were just trying to get him through it. We just weren’t sure he’d ever throw on spikes again.”

This winter, with his father throwing him batting practice at home in Peoria, Skender has put in the work he hopes will get him through his first full season as a professional baseball player.

“Going through this process has made me much more mentally tough,” Ethan Skender said. “It’s been a long journey but the story is not over. I’m excited for it.”