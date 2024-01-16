LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ethan Storm know he gets looks from opposing teams.

He gets those looks when they realize he’s the guy the scouting report says they have to stop.

“They say, ‘how can this kid be good?’ It fires me up to play as hard as I can every game,” said Storm.

The senior guard is averaging over 16 points per game for the state-ranked Minutemen.

“He’s 5-foot-nothing but he can play. He’s quick than you think,” said Lexington coach Doug Yoder. “He’ll give you five of six steals, seven assists. He’ll have 30 points one night and I won’t even know. That’s how smooth his game is.”

The program says he’s 5-10. That might be a stretch.

But it’s no stretch to say he’s a driven player. Storm scores, he rebounds, he steals the ball and plays bigger than he looks.

“I feel like I can do everything on the floor,” said Storm. “It really helps the team. I want to get my team going.”

Storm is the player that makes his team go and he can do a little bit of everything. But he says he leaves the stats to his biggest fans in the stands.

His grandparents.

“My grandpa does a lot of that. He calls me after the game,” Storm said. “He keeps stats and lets me know. I think they like it more than me. They are intense.”

Intense. Sounds like like Ethan Storm.