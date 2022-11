EUREKA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Eureka College women’s basketball team cruised past Kalamazoo 80-34 Sunday afternoon.

The game moved the Red Devils to 2-3 on the year and they’ll wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday.

It was the largest margin of victory Eureka has recorded under third-year head coach Jaylynn Stewart.

Senior Marissa Murphy, a Canton High graduate, scored a season-high 12 points.