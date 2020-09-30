Eureka Girls Cross Country Has 1-2 Punch at the Front

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This Eureka girls cross country team looks a little bit like the team that won state two years ago.

This team has just a couple of seniors and a bunch of young runners.

“This year we have the biggest group of freshman we’ve ever had,” said Eureka cross country coach Olivia Morris. “It’s starting to give us that team-family aspect we had in 2018.”

That 2018 team was led by all-stater Emma Argo, the Illinois High School Association individual Class 1A champion. This year’s team has two outstanding runners leading the way.

Anna Pery and Alexi Fogo were on that state title team a couple of years ago. Now it’s their turn to lead this team.

Which they typically do by pushing each other way up at the front of the pack.

Alexi Fogo/Euerka senior: "We get to work off each other, encourage each other to stay up there, work hard and we lead the team together in workouts and set the pace for everyone," said Fogo.

Fogo is a senior, Perry a junior.

“This year I’ve stepped into the leader role with Alexi,” Perry said. “We’re getting along well. We have a good leadership team for our young kids.”

It may look like Fogo and Perry take control of a race after it starts. But their coach says they satrt taking control long before they reach the starting line.

“When we get to a a meet, I’m not concerned where my girls team is and what they’re doing. They’ve got it under control, they know exactly what they need to have,” Morris said. “They’ll ask ‘where are our bibs?’ Alexi and Anna will find them and they get rolling.”

Then they get to running. Well ahead of most of the competition.