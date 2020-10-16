Eureka Girls, EPG Boys Take First Heart of Illinois Cross Country Titles

PEORIA, Ill. ( WMBD/WYZZ) — A day of firsts was also day of bests at Detweiller Park on Thursday.

Behind personal bests from their lead runners the Eureka girls and El Paso-Gridley boys won championships at the first ever Heart of Illinois Conference cross country meet.

Eureka junior Anna Perry ran a person best 17:08 and senior teammate Alexi Fogo took runner-up with a career best 17:30 to lead Eureka, which had five of the top seven runners at the meet. Elle Knapp (19:12) was fourth, Laurel Munson (19:27) fifth and Callie Schumacher (20:04) seventh for the Hornets.

Tremont was the girls runner-up paced by ninth-place finisher Sara Scheuermann and Lydie Snider, took took tenth. Tri-Valley’s Natalie Garneau finished third and prevented Eureka from owning the top four spots in the race.

El Paso-Gridley dominated the boys race with four of the top ten spots. Senior Nathan DeMarb ran the three-mile course in a person record 15:49 to lead the Titans, who also got a third place finish from Sebastian Meyer, a fourth from Mason Ringger and a tenth from Noah Ludy.

Heyworth’s Noah Penry was runner-up and Dee-Mack’s Kolin Wilkins’ fifth place finish led his Chiefs to a second place team trophy.