Eureka Grad Starts Coaching Career in a Pandemic, Still Waiting for Opener

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She knew this was going to a challenging first year coaching at her Alma Mater, Eureka College.

But that’s because Jaylynn Stewart knew her roster would be young.

“Four kids return, from last year and there’s 16 new kids,” said Stewart. “Transfers, freshmen. A lot of new faces in the program. I’m really excited to see them play. Hopefully.”

Hopefully, is the key word. Stewart, who took the job as the Eureka women’s basketball coach, still hopes to a first season as a head coach this school year. COVID-19 has thrown a curve at the former player, who was a standout at EC from 2011-13 after transferring from Illinois State.

Her first year as a head coach includes health checks, masks, social distancing, and team meetings on computer screens. Stewart admits she’s had to be a counselor as much as a coach in her return to campus.

“It’s been crazy, in a year where there’s been a lot of ups and downs, unknowns. It’s been a challenge for me to figure it all out,” Stewart said. “But we’re focusing on the thing ewe can control and make sure we do what we can to be safe and healthy.”

The Taylorville native returned to Eureka after five seasons as a Division III assistant coach at La Roche University in Pittsburgh. Since 2015, she helped the Red Hawks capture four regular-season conference titles and clinch two NCAA Tournament bids.

She was also an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steel City Queens in the semi-professional Women’s American Basketball Association in 2018. Now she’s trying to recruit players to Eureka.

In a pandemic. When the NCAA is prohibiting coaches from in-person recruiting at the Division I and II levels.

But the Division III coaches can see recruits in person and Stewart tried something a little different this year. She brought her staff to central Illinois high schools to conduct traveling clinics with girls basketball teams.

“We’re just trying to see these kids, help them, work with them, get to know them,” Stewart said. “Especially this year, we don’t know if they’re going to have a high school season this year.”

The Illinois High School Association has paused all high school sports this winter as the state fights COVID-19. Right now, her season is on pause too.

Her players are home in between semesters and the 10-game season isn’t scheduled to start until Feb. 23. So she waits for her first game.

As a head coach in a pandemic. Hopefully coming soon.