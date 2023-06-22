EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He was a four-sport athlete at Eureka High School.

Charles Mangold ran cross country and played football, basketball and baseball as a Eureka Hornet. But now he’s trying his hand at a different sport.

Charles Mangold/US Olympic hopeful: “There’s not a lot of people from Eureka doing this,” Mangold said with a smile. “It gives me a chance to expand.”

A year after finishing his college baseball career and graduating from Eureka College, Mangold is trying to make the U.S. Olympic bobsled team. It stated as a bet.

His younger sister Rebecca challenged him to try and make the bobsled team after the Mangold family watched the movie about the Jamaican bobsled team called ‘Cool Runnings.’

Mangold filled out an online application and was invited to compete with the USA bobsled team during North American Cup competition in the mountains of Canada last year. Back home for the summer, he’s training in flat central Illinois with homemade workouts designed by his former Eureka High School coaches.

“There was nobody better to reach out to than coach (Kyle) Johnson and coach (Brett) Charlton at Eureka High School,” Mangold said. “They loved the idea.”

Charlton is the EHS head track coach, Johnson a track and football assistant.

“It came down to the question — can we keep him fast? We’re out here on the turf, we can’t simulate ice,” said Johnson. “We’re going to do what we can.”

The 23-year-old Mangold, who went by the name Michael in high school, likes the idea of an Olympic bobsled team member coming from central Illinois, an area with no mountains.

“They think this is a crazy sport,” Mangold said of his friends and family. “You really can’t do this in central Illinois.”

Even though he’s trying bobsledding for the first time, Mangold says his high school sports career is helping in his training.

“In football, the sled pushes (helped). In basketball, the wind sprints, In baseball, it’s the agility speed from first to second,” Mangold said. “So much translates.”

And it all started with a bet during a family movie night.

“A lot of it comes down to the one bet my sister gave me. I want to basically challenge her on that,” Mangold said. “We’ll see where it goes, I’m really excited.”