Eureka No Small Player in Class 2A Boys State Track Championships

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka is hoping there’s a lot of green on the famed blue track at Eastern Illinois University on Friday.

The Hornets are sending a bunch of qualifiers in several events to Friday’s class 2A state track meet in Charleston.

“This may be the most versatile team I’ve ever seen,” said Eureka senior Aden sears. “We’ve got guys in the discuss and shot put that don’t look like shot putters. I’m shocked at how versatile this team is and what we can get done.”

The Hornets are hoping to shock the state. They have moved from 1A to 2A in track this yea.

Eureka will be a small school competing against big schools around the state. But the Hornets have been doing it all year and won the Metamora sectional against larger schools on June 10.

“I think people look down on us,” said senior Micah Senior, who is the state’s top seed in the 400 meters. “We’re a small school, running with so many big schools. At the end of the day, we’ve proven we can run with them. It’s going to be a shocker if we win.”

Elijah Skutt agrees.

“We know 2A is tougher that 1A. It gives us a lot of competition,” said Skutt, another one of Eureka’s seniors. “If we’re able to compete with the big guys in 2A, with our school size, it’s more impressive. And it adds to what we’re able to achieve.”

They may be known as a small school but Eureka is ready to make a big statement Friday.

“We’re looking to win the championship,” said senior Mitchell Danner. “One of the smallest teams here. We get more competition, the bigger the better.”