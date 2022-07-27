PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When students at a couple central Illinois high schools return to school they’ll notice big changes in some athletic facilities.

Eureka High School is having a turf football field installed this week. The first sections of the new field were laid on Tuesday.

The project is expected to be completed around the time fall football practice begins Aug. 8.

“This is not just an upgrade to the football field,” said Eureka athletics director Jason Greene. “This is for every program. Baseball, softball, track. I can see our weightlifting classes out here being able to utilize the space for some agility training. I see youth soccer practices out here, too”

Notre Dame will have a new gym floor completed in time for the start of volleyball practice a week from Monday. Crews have finished sanding, polishing and giving a facelift to the school’s decades-old floor.

The gym, nicknamed The Kitchen, hasn’t had a makeover since Notre Dame opened in 1988. In fact, the floor still had old Notre Dame logos painted on it.

“There’s some tile flooring underneath this wood floor that resembles kitchen tile,” said PND athletics director David Rudolph. “The gym got the name from that. We still call it The Kitchen. It will always be The Kitchen. But The Kitchen looks a little different.”