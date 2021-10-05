Eureka Senior Ready for Final Trip to State Golf Tournament

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s the final week of the high school golf season, a week Allison Pacocha has been looking forward to all year.

It’s her final chance to play at state. And another chance to win another state title.

“This whole season, since summer, I’ve been able to get better. It’s sometimes hard to do,” Pacocha said. “I think staying consistent, go for pars every hole, and birdies will come. I think that mentality will get me there.”

The Eureka senior finished third at state as a freshman and won the state title as a sophomore. There wasn’t state tournament last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Pacocha is on a roll. She won her fourth consecutive Heart of Illinois Conference title and has followed that up by winning medalist honors at the IVC Regional and Geneseo Sectional.

But she says sometimes she can be her own worst enemy. Pacocha admits she needs to lighten up and tone down her business-like approach on the golf course to be good at state.

“I don’t know if it’s just me but I always focus on my bad shots, my bad holes,” Pacocha said. “So I’m constantly trying to correct myself. I think at this point I need more mental health distractions so I’m not being intense all the time.”

As she gets ready to play in her final state tournament appearance this weekend, Pacocha says she’s experiencing a flood of memories about her high school career. But those memories aren’t necessarily about her wins or her scores.

They are about her team.

“This year I was talking (to my team) about this time my sophomore year when we were on the bus singing. I don’t know what I shot on the course but I can remember almost everything about the bus rides and the people,” said Pacocha.

If she takes care of business at state this weekend, there may be another opportunity to sing a song of celebration with her teammates.