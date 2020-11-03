Even Without a Season, Fall 2020 Memorable for West’s Averie Hernandez

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Even in an upside down sports world, Averie Hernandez says she’s finally able to take a deep breath this fall.

In September, the highly-recruited Normal West junior committed to play college volleyball at Northwestern.

“I feel relieved,” Hernandez admitted. “Having a sense of knowing where I’m going right now. Having pressure from the other school is stressful. Knowing I have my own path now is really good for me.”

Hernandez wrapped up her high school fall practice schedule with the Wildcats last week and is practicing with her Illini Elite club team now. The 6-2 outside hitter says her decision to play in the Big Ten helps fuel her competitive fire.

“I’m very competitive and always want to be at the highest level I can,” Hernandez said. “Being in those hard situations is what makes me better.”

Normal West coach Kelsey Mueller has coached Hernandez since seventh grade.

“She’s always wanted a challenge, to play the tough teams. She doesn’t want an easy win,” Muller said. “She thrives on that competitive aspect.”

For most volleyball payers the fall of 2020 has been gut-wrenching. This week would have been sectionals and next week state.

But the Illinois High School Association moved the season to the spring because of the pandemic. Schools had 30 days of practices in the fall but couldn’t play games or enter tournaments.

Doesn’t sound like fun. But Hernandez has an entirely different view of volleyball thanks to the pandemic.

“I was definitely kind of lost without somewhere to be but it felt good,” said Hernandez. “Volleyball is volleyball, it’s amazing, I love it. But I think your life has to be your family, where you came from. I think going 100 miles an hour all the time is stressful.

So there’s a little less stress in Averie Hernandez’s life these days. And she has a little more time to enjoy it.