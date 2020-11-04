Even Without Games, High School Players Enjoyed Fall Football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football teams just wrapped up nearly two months of fall practice.

They weren’t preparing for games anytime soon yet, players and coaches said they needed this time to be together. If for nothing else than team bonding in a crazy year without prep football in Illinois.

“If we just came out here and put a beach ball out here and said play soccer with a beach ball, they would have benefited from it,” Peoria High School coach Tim Thornton said. “We needed those things to get together.”

The Illinois High School Association moved football from the fall to the spring because of the pandemic but allowed teams to have 30 practice days from Sept. 7-Oct. 30.

Thornton’s teams had late afternoon workouts.

“We usually do a lot in summer camp, 7 on 7, and we’re always on the road with the team,” said Peoria High senior Izaiah Haslett. “Team bonding, this time, we changed up and had to face adversity. We had to come here and take advantage of the time with the guys.”

Teams weren’t in pads and didn’t play games. Yet coaches said they tried to keep things as normal as possible for their players.

In fact, some area schools had their final practices under the Friday night lights.

“I made sure one of the days of the week we practiced was Friday,” said Dunlap coach Brett Cazalet. “We needed that, I needed that. Friday night is still football practice.”

Dunlap’s last practice included fans in the stands.

“It’s nice to have under-the-light practices,” said Dunlap senior Mitchell gore. “It kind of feels like a Friday night. We’re not playing a game, we’re just going against each other but it still means a lot.”

Metamora had night practices on its game final the final week of fall contact days.

“Feels like we’re out here on a Friday night playing football,” said senior Andrew Polhemus. “The speakers are blaring, everybody’s intensity is higher. everyone loves being here at Malone (Field).”

Teams could have been preparing for a late-October playoff game. Instead, it was the end of two months of limited fall practice.

“It’s something a little different to amp them up,” Metamora coach Jared Grebner said of his night practices. “It’s supposed to be a playoff week. It’d be wonderful if that was the situation. Why not come out under the lights?”

Now players will wait for March, the next time the Friday night lights go on again.