GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Even without a trip to state in basketball, it’s been a great year for Illini Bluffs junior Hank Alvey.

One of the reasons why is he’s healthy. Two years ago, he missed a big chunk of his freshman season of basketball with a foot injury.

“It feels good not having to worry about injuries, not worrying about when I can play again,” said Alvey. “It’s nice not to have any setbacks.”

And no setbacks in school either. Alvey, who is a goalkeeper for the Illini Bluffs soccer team and and a state track qualifier in the shot put and discuss, scores points in the hallways at IBHS.

He has helped plan the school’s Veteran’s Day luncheon and packed up holiday food boxes with teammates at the American Legion Hall. And, perhaps most importantly, ne’s ranked No. 1 in his class with a perfect grade point average.

“I dedicate by school time for grades and academics. After school, it’s sports,” Alvey said. “I keep a tight schedule but it works for me.”

Illini Bluffs fell one win shy of its first ever trip to state when Waterloo Gibault beat the Tigers, 45-44, in Monday’s super-sectional at Jacksonville.

Alvey hopes to play college basketball and was named a second team all-state player earlier this week. He knows that 4.0 grade point average will help his scholarship chances.

“The thing with Hank is, he is not only smart but he’s talented,” said IB basketball coach Clay Vass. “And he has a 4.0 grade point average. I don’t have to worry about his grades.”

Alvey is in line to reach a goal and graduate as the class valedictorian next year. He would follow in the footsteps of his sister Hannah, who was Illini Bluffs’ 2020 valedictorian.

“A little sibling rivalry, that’s something to be proud of,” Alvey said with a smile. “I want to be like her and replicate the things she does. But also establish a name for myself.”