Extra Effort: Alli Fuller with a Full Plate as a Tremont Senior

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Alli Fuller says she’ll never forget her final year of high school basketball, even if it was the shortest season of her life.

“It was the best season, not because we were winning but because we get to play together, Fuller said. “It was enjoyable to cherish the moments.”

Fuller set a single-game Tremont scoring record when she scored 33 against El Paso-Gridley. And she scoed the 1,000th point of her great career on Feb. 26 in a win this season. And she reached the 1-thousand point mark for her career on Feb. 26.

“I wasn’t sure I’d get (to 1,000 points) because we didn’t know how many games we were going to play,” Fuller admitted. “Once I got closer, I kind of knew.”

The National Honor Society member lives on a farm and rides horses. She frequently makes time to give people their first ride on a horse.

“I started when I was really young,” Fuller said. “Some girls have never touched a horse. It’s cool to see that. It’s a new experience.”

This year has been memorable for Fuller because she took a class at Illinois Central College to become a certified nursing assistant. It’s her first step towards nursing school.

BITE: Justin Wahls/Tremont basketball coach: “She’s putting in all this time to be a nurse when some people, because of everything with COVID, are shying way from a field like that,” said Tremont girls basketball coach Justin Wahls. “Alli and others want to go into the nursing field to help in a time like this. It’s amazing.”

Fuller is proud she earned her CNA license while juggling other responsibilities her senior year.

“It took me out of my comfort zone,” said Fuller who admits to being shy. “Having to talk to people. When you’re taking care of a patient you can’t be afraid to ask, ‘what do you need.'”