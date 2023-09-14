WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Watching Washington’s Amelia Heinze swim gives you no indication she’s only been a competitive swimmer for two years.

Or that she’s legally blind.

“At school, (students) know I do all the (activities) with my visual impairment. It doesn’t stop me from doing it,” Heinze said.

Heinze has a genetic disorder that causes her visual impairment. She has no depth perception.

When she get close to the wall while swimming, her coaches tap her with a pad on a long pole so she knows when to turn. Heinze won four state medals at last year’s Illinois High School Association state meet for athletes with disabilities.

“It can be challenging at times,” Heinze said. “But for the most part I swim like everyone else.”

Katie Tollakson has coached her for a couple of years at Washington.

“Her short term memory is insane,” said Tollakson. “In the pool she works wit consistency. Looking for cues in the pool, the ladder, marks on the bottom, she counts her strokes. She knows how many laps it takes her to go from one wall to another.”

Heinze is in advanced placement classes at Washington where she also helps with the audio during school plays and musicals. And she plays flute also in the marching band.

“I knew I wanted to be in marching band,” Heinze said. “It takes a lot of practice, I have to focus on one thing, like my steps while playing along as well.”

Heinze has shown big improvement in her swimming from last year to this season, according to Tollakson.

“She’s dedicated, she’s smart and she wants to get better,” said Tollakson. “She’s a joy to work with. She’s not a student who was told they had to be in a sport. She is here because she wants to be.”