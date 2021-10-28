Extra Effort: Anna Porritt Making Her Voice Her in Tremont

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As the setter of her volleyball team, Anna Porritt is the quarterback of the Tremont Turks.

But the senior looks at her job title another way.

“I’ve stepped into the leadership role,” Porritt said. “I encourage all the players and calm everyone down when everyone’s getting frantic on the court. I feel like I’m good at encouraging everyone.”

For years, Porritt was known as a quiet volleyball player. But this year, she has come out her shell.

She was awarded the role of Turks’ captain after giving a rousing leadership speech to her team at the beginning of the season.

“This year she gave the captain’s speech. “I never could have seen her doing that last year,” said Tremont coach Heather Kusk. “She’s always been a leader but it’s been an internal leader, she’s an introvert. This year she took over and she stepped up in that manner. I’m so proud of her for that.”

She helped lead Tremont to an unbeaten season in the Heart of Illinois Conference and the league’s regular season championship. Thursday night, the Turks play IVC in the title match of the class 2A Olympia regional.

“I was proud to be (named) the captain, especially with how great our team is doing this year,” said Porritt. “It means a lot to be captain.”

But Porritt also leads away from volleyball. A straight-A student, she’s a National Honor Society member and she’s already taking college classes.

She’s been on missions trips to Brazil and Boston. And she’s a longtime volunteer at the Tremont Turkey Fest every summer.

“I’ve volunteered at the Turkey Fest since middle school. I’m usually in the back of the kitchen, ripping apart turkeys for sandwiches,” Porritt said. “It’s fun to see the whole community come together for one purpose.”

Sounds like her role with the volleyball team, too.