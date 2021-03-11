Extra Effort Award: Ashley Nohl

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka’s Ashley Nohl is extremely busy this time of year. The Hornets junior is active in a plethora of student groups, boasts a 4.0 GPA and will partake in three sports leading up to the end of the school year.

But on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday nights, Ashely spends her evenings at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Nursing Home in a C.N.A. course.

“I signed up for the C.N.A. class and I wasn’t expecting to have a season so I thought I could get that out of the way and come back next year,” Nohl said. “But I ended up having the season, so now I am balancing both. I want to go into the medical field and it’s just a great start to jump into that career.”

In fact, Ashley missed two games this season due to a conflict with her night C.N.A. class. But Eureka basketball coach Jerry Prina had no qualms about Ashely missing games to help further her future goals.

“She’s a hard worker. She’s loyal to both the community and to the school,” Prina said. “She has incredible skill for what she does, no matter what she does. You couldn’t ask for a better kid.”

“I’m very grateful that I’m able to have the opportunity to be in the class and do all these sports,” Nohl added. “I’m grateful that my coaches and my teammates are so understanding and I’m able to balance it all.”