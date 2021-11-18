Extra Effort Award: Carter Coffman

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When the Ridgeview/Lexington football team lost it’s starting quarterback early in the season due to injury, a player who never played quarterback before rose to the occasion to help lead the Mustangs to a historic season and a trip to the state semifinals: senior Carter Coffman.

“There’s not many guys that can have four days of practice and play a game as a quarterback, and that’s what he got,” Ridgeview-Lexington football coach Hal Chiodo said. “We didn’t practice him at all in the preseason, he really wasn’t a quarterback his younger years, and he’s really enjoying being the quarterback, and he’s good at it.”

“What I like more about being a quarterback than maybe throwing the ball or giving a handoff, is being a leader,” Coffman said. “I get to go down the field and go into the huddle and look at my guys and say we’re going to go down and if we’ve got 80 yards to go, we’re going to go score.”

Not only is Carter a leader for his football team, he also aims to serve for a greater purpose. He hopes to attend West Point academy to serve for his country.

“I just want to give back to the country,” Coffman said. “Like I look at those veterans, and they’ve given me the opportunity to play football on a Friday night, you know? I want to give back to the generations to come.”

As an Army hopeful, Carter’s resume is sparkling. At Lexington High, he’s a three sport athlete, part of the key club, student council, math team and a member of the National Honor’s Society as a straight-A student. Plus in his free time, Carter leads Children’s Church group on Sunday mornings.

“I’ve never realized how much when you give to people, you really receive more than you thought,” Coffman added. “It doesn’t really make sense when you think about giving as receiving, but being able to make someone smile, even a little kid, that brightens my whole day.”